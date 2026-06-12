The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated a tender to set up an integrated command and control centre to monitor urban flooding in the city, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said the facility will function throughout the monsoon as a central coordination hub for monitoring rainfall-related situations and grievances.

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They added that the centre, estimated to be built at a cost of ₹34.62 lakh, will be established at the MCG office in Sector 34. It will monitor boosting stations across the city and critical waterlogging-prone locations particularly vulnerable during monsoon.

Officials said the facility will function throughout the monsoon as a central coordination hub for monitoring rainfall-related situations and grievances. It will also coordinate with other departments to tackle flooding.

A micro-datacentre will also be set up to store and manage records, which will be used for future planning and decision-making.

A senior MCG official said the facility will help improve data-driven governance and support long-term urban infrastructure planning. “The centre is expected to be ready by July,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said MCG will monitor waterlogging through around 700 CCTV cameras across Gurugram. The corporation is also carrying out ward-wise resource mapping to ensure a timely response. Officials added that around 269 sanitation workers, 84 suction tankers, and 89 tractor-mounted pumps have been deployed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said MCG will monitor waterlogging through around 700 CCTV cameras across Gurugram. The corporation is also carrying out ward-wise resource mapping to ensure a timely response. Officials added that around 269 sanitation workers, 84 suction tankers, and 89 tractor-mounted pumps have been deployed. {{/usCountry}}

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In May, HT reported that GMDA had also planned a round-the-clock flood control room at its Sector 44 office as part of monsoon preparedness measures aimed at preventing waterlogging and managing flooding in the city.

Meanwhile, MCG also introduced a new online waterlogging complaint feature on its website — mcg.gov.in — to enable residents to report flooding issues in their neighbourhoods and provide information on flood depth, as reported by HT.