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MCM floats 107 crore sanitation tender for Manesar infrastructure upgrade

The five-year project includes mechanised road sweeping, drain cleaning and door-to-door garbage collection services.

Published on: May 19, 2026 08:09 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Municipal Corporation of Manesar has floated a 107-crore tender for a comprehensive sanitation project aimed at upgrading road cleaning and waste collection infrastructure across Manesar over the next five years, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The contract aims to tackle garbage accumulation and poor sweeping services in rapidly urbanising areas. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The tender, one of the largest sanitation contracts proposed for the industrial township in recent years, will open for bidding on June 5, according to documents reviewed by HT.

Officials said the project will cover sweeping of roads, collection and transportation of garbage from designated wards and roads, drain cleaning and mechanised sanitation services across sectors, villages and industrial areas falling under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

The move comes amid increasing complaints from residents and workers regarding garbage accumulation, inadequate sweeping services and sanitation gaps in rapidly urbanising parts of Manesar, especially industrial belts and densely populated residential areas.

According to a senior MCM official, the civic body has proposed deployment of more than 600 sanitation workers along with mechanised road sweeping machines and other sanitation equipment under the contract.

 
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