MCM recovers 10 acre land on National Highway

Gururgam: The enforcement team of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on Friday demolished illegal structures on a total of 10 acres of land across the Delhi-Jaipur highway, said the officials. The civic body demolished around 10 dhabas, a large scrap shop, a workshop, and a few repair shops established illegally on the land.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) and also MCM’s joint commissioner II, said that the violators had leased the land from the local panchayat, which expired, and despite several notices being issued to them, the shop owners did not vacate the area. “We have demolished all the illegal shops, dhabasm, and other vends established there” Bhath said.

Bhath also said that illegal structures were established on two other large plots owned by the MCM, and those are under litigation. “We will pursue these cases in court to ensure that the MCM — the legal owner of the land — gets back authority for the same,” he said, adding that the MCM will launch developmental projects for the land cleared on Friday.

