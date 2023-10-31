‘Medicine’ bottles meant for Bihar seized after they are found filled with liquor

At least six large boxes of medicines being transported to dry Bihar from IMT Manesar were seized after it was found that they were loaded with Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) on Sunday, police said on Monday.

Police said a well-known courier firm was contacted for the transporting the consignment after which their employees reached IMT Manesar and picked up the boxes from a private company and brought them to their warehouse in Pathreri, Bilaspur, where they found “liquid substance” in medicine bottles on Sunday and informed the police. Bihar is a dry state as sale and consumption of alcohol have been banned in the state since April 5, 2016.

According to police, the logistics firm was carrying out routine scanning the consignments before sending them out of the warehouse for delivery when they found that all the medicine boxes were filled with liquid substances raising suspicion.

Investigators said they immediately alerted the senior authorities after which police were contacted. They said a team from Bilaspur police station reached the warehouse for inspection of the boxes afterwards.

They said the boxes were opened and overall 1,100 plastic pouches filled with whiskey were found. The entire consignment was seized and taken to the police station for further action.

In the meantime, the courier firm’s assistant manager Indrajeet Yadav submitted a complaint against the company which enlisted his firm to transport the shipment to Bihar.Based on his complaint, FIR was registered against the company under sections 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and the Punjab Excise Act (Haryana Amendment Bill) at Bilaspur police station on Sunday night, said police.

Yadav said it is their routine procedure to scan all consignments that arrive at the warehouse before sending them forward to their destination. “We have provided all the details of the sender and receiver to the police for investigation,” he said.

Inspector Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said they will soon quiz the company employees in IMT Manesar to ascertain who was the original sender and if such consignments were accepted for delivery to Bihar. “Further details cannot be disclosed right now as the case is under investigation,” he said.

