Minor domestic worker dies of electrocution; house owner booked

A minor girl hired as a domestic worker at a Palam Vihar residence allegedly died of electrocution from live wire on Friday, police said on Saturday. The house owner has been booked on charges of murder, officials added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to cops, a live wire connecting the doorbell passed through the main gate of the house. The wire covering was damaged causing the metal gate to get electrified. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl was mopping the floor barefoot when she touched the gate and was immediately electrocuted,” a police officer said.

The girl, aged 15 years, lived on rent with her family in Sector 22. Based on a complaint filed by her elder sister, an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder) was registered at Palam Vihar police station on Friday. Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said cops are investigating the case and the house owner will be further prosecuted based on evidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}