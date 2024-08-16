Monsoon misery: Palam Vihar residents trapped in flooded homes

The monsoon season has once again become a nightmare for residents of Palam Vihar’s C and D blocks. Persistent waterlogging, compounded by this year’s heavy rainfall, has transformed homes into virtual islands, forcing residents to navigate flooded streets in their neighbourhoods and housing societies. HT Image

Narender Yadav, president of the C Block Resident Welfare Association (RWA), has written to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG)vividly describing the dire conditions faced by residents and requesting immediate action. He has asked for the desilting of choked drains and the installation of a powerful water pump near the Leg One drain in D Block as crucial measures to address the chronic flooding.

Ravi Bhatia, a resident of C Block, said that it is as if they are living in a swamp. “MCG’s indifference to our suffering is appalling. We have endured years of this with no end in sight. Waterlogged homes, sewage backups, and the constant threat of damage to our property have taken a toll on both our physical and mental well-being,” he said.

However, the issue extends beyond just inadequate infrastructure. Rakesh Dahiya, another affected resident, points to vested interests that have repeatedly stalled efforts to construct a proper Storm Water Drain (SWD). “The construction of the SWD has been marred by delays and obstructions. A crucial 90-metre section remains incomplete, leaving us vulnerable to flooding. It feels like some people want us to suffer,” he said.

The residents of Palam Vihar find themselves caught in a vicious cycle of waterlogging, bureaucratic indifference, and apparent obstructionism. With each passing monsoon, their hopes for a permanent solution dwindle, replaced by a growing sense of despair. The ongoing rain only adds to their misery, highlighting the shortcomings of the city’s urban planning and disaster management.

OP Singh, another resident, said that they want MCG to complete the work of connecting the rainwater drain from Shree Krishna Chowk to Leg One, which has been ongoing for the last three years. “The drain that has been closed in D Block should be reopened because, due to this closure, rainwater has entered houses in C Block this time. Also, a 4x4 meter drain should be constructed from Chawla Bakery to Leg One because the drain currently being constructed from Shree Krishna Chowk to Leg One is causing water to accumulate in C Block. Moreover, this drain is not capable of handling the water from Gaushala, Dharm Colony, A Block, B Block, and Gupta Colony, as its size is inadequate,” he said.

The situation in Palam Vihar stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for effective urban planning and proactive disaster management in Gurugram.

Narhari SIngh Bangar, MCG commissioner, said that they are aware of the ongoing issues in Palam Vihar, and addressing the waterlogging problem is a top priority. “The work on connecting the rainwater drain from Shree Krishna Chowk to Leg One has faced delays due to unforeseen challenges but we are committed to completing it as soon as possible. We will also look into the closure of the drain in D Block and take necessary steps to ensure that residents do not face such hardships in the future. The construction of additional drains and the enhancement of existing infrastructure will be expedited to manage the water flow more effectively,” he said.