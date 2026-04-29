Nathupur: MCG land near school turns dumping ground, locals protest

Residents and school authorities have raised concerns over continued illegal garbage dumping on a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plot adjoining Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Nathupur, in DLF Phase-3, citing health risks for students and locals.

Principal says repeated complaints saw no action; councillor plans ₹ 13 crore community centre, while MCG joint commissioner did not respond to queries. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The land, owned by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, has reportedly been used for unlawful dumping for several years despite signage on the boundary wall warning of penalties for dumping garbage or construction and demolition (C&D) waste. Locals said the activity remains unchecked.

During an HT spot check last week, tractors were seen entering the site and dumping garbage and debris. Parts of the boundary wall were broken, allowing waste to spill onto the track leading to the school. Accumulated garbage has led to a surge in mosquitoes and flies, with infestations observed along the pathway used by students.

A subsequent visit by HT on Tuesday found the area levelled with soil and cement, but without removal of the underlying waste. Piles of garbage and C&D debris remained visible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Krishna Kumari, principal of GSSS Nathupur, said repeated complaints have yielded no action. “However, we have never seen garbage being lifted from the site. We have only observed people entering the land at night and dumping waste inside,” she said. Referring to recent activity, she added, “The waste is still clearly visible at the site.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishna Kumari, principal of GSSS Nathupur, said repeated complaints have yielded no action. “However, we have never seen garbage being lifted from the site. We have only observed people entering the land at night and dumping waste inside,” she said. Referring to recent activity, she added, “The waste is still clearly visible at the site.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Lalit Chahal, a resident of DLF Phase-3, said, “We have seen tractors entering with debris and unloading it here. It has now effectively become a regular dumping ground for some people.” He added that despite levelling, garbage remains along the boundary walls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Lalit Chahal, a resident of DLF Phase-3, said, “We have seen tractors entering with debris and unloading it here. It has now effectively become a regular dumping ground for some people.” He added that despite levelling, garbage remains along the boundary walls. {{/usCountry}}

Illegally dumped waste along the boundary wall of the school, as seen on Tuesday. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another resident, requesting anonymity, said authorities have proposed a community centre on the land.

In response, ward councillor Sundar Singh confirmed the plan. “Under a ₹13 crore project, a community centre will be constructed here,” he said, adding that he would get the site inspected regarding the dumping issue.

Despite multiple attempts from HT, MCG joint commissioner Jaiveer Yadav did not respond to requests for a response on the matter.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON