Man held for making video of people offering namaz in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Dinesh Bharti, national president of right-wing outfit ?Jai Bharat Mata Vahini?, was arrested for allegedly making videos of people offering namaz at the Leisure Valley ground. He was given bail after joining the investigation.

Police have arrested Dinesh Bharti, the national president of a right-wing outfit ‘Jai Bharat Mata Vahini’, for allegedly making videos of people offering namaz at the Leisure Valley ground on Friday. An FIR was registered against him at Sector 29 police station and he was given bail after he joined the investigation, said police.

Following a complaint lodged by ASI Mukesh Kumar, an FIR was registered against Bharti under Section 134A, 295A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Sector 29 police station and he was arrested on Friday evening, said police.

Assistant commissioner of police (east) Dr Kavita Singh said that an FIR has been registered against the suspect.

police investigation people videos bail friday namaz
