Nehru Stadium to get indoor gymnastics hall
The sports department is set to upgrade the Nehru Stadium’s gymnastic facility with an indoor hall and modern equipment to ensure uninterrupted training, officials said on Friday
The sports department is set to upgrade the Nehru Stadium’s gymnastic facility with an indoor hall and modern equipment to ensure uninterrupted training, officials said on Friday.
According to the district sports department, site surveys have been completed and the project is in the final stage of approval.
According to a gymnastics coach at the stadium, located in Civil Lines, is unevenand lacks a roof,making it unsuitable for several artistic gymnastics activities. Around 100 athletes currently train at the existing facility. Athletes have to contend with interruptions during adverse weather, while the uneven surface and a lack of a dedicated indoor facility limit their training options, the coach said.
The coach added that the ground has one open gymnastics space, and a small arrangement has been made in the conference room for indoor practice.
The proposed hall will have separate spaces for different gymnastics disciplines, with the necessary apparatus installed to improve training conditions. A shed will cover the facility, allowing athletes to continue practising during unfavourable weather.
District sports officer Aarti Kohli said the project was being taken forward to improve the facilities available to players at Nehru Stadium. The department is working on the proposal, with the necessary approvals awaited before work can begin.
The plan also includes improvements to other facilities at the stadium, including a dedicated hostel for athletes and repair of grounds.
The proposed facility comes amid renewed attention on gymnastics and the need to improve training infrastructure following India’s performance at the 2026 Asian Games. India had only one representative in the gymnastics segment, who finished sixth, according to the brief provided by the sports department.
There are around 3,000 gymnastics athletes in Haryana, with around 100 students in Nehru Stadium alone.
Haryana has had a consistent presence in national gymnastics competitions over the past five years, with Gurugram emerging as a contributor, particularly in artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.
At the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand in February 2025, Haryana won seven gymnastics medals, including two silver and five bronze. Yogeshwar Singh won silver in the individual all-around and floor exercise, while Gurugram-linked gymnasts, including Life Adlakha and Dhruv Chaudhary, featured among the medal winners.
At the national artistic gymnastics championship in Pune, Singh won three gold medals, while Kumari Niranjan secured bronze on the balance beam. In February 2026, Haryana’s women won 46 medals at the National Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, comprising six gold, 19 silver and 21 bronze. Gurugram also sent nine gymnasts to the 38th National Gymnastics Championship in 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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