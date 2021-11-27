Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gurugram news

Neighbour arrested for raping two-year-old in Gurugram

The suspect lured the girl with a chocolate when she was playing near her house with other children, and then took her to his room and raped her, police said
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in her neighbourhood in Chakkarpur on Thursday. The suspect was arrested on Friday, police said.

According to police, the suspect, who is in his early twenties, lured the girl with a chocolate when she was playing near her house with other children. He then took her to his room and raped her, police said.

In her complaint registered at Sector 29 police station, the victim’s mother said that her daughter returned home and was crying with pain. “She could not explain what had happened, but she was bleeding,” she said.

The mother checked with other children playing outside and they told her that the suspect had taken the girl to his room, police said.

Aman Singh, station house officer of Sector 29 police station, said that the suspect raped the victim and fled his room after she started crying. “But the suspect was arrested within an hour from the area. He has confessed to the crime, and will be produced in court on Saturday,” Singh said.

A case was registered at Sector 29 police station on Thursday night under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said.

