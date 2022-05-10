Neighbour sets woman afire in Haryana days before victim's wedding

A 24-year-old woman was injured after a man allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire, two days before her wedding on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said police.

Complainant Ashok Kumar, a resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar, said that his daughter was to be married on May 11. On Sunday, his relatives stayed over so his family slept on the rooftop. “I woke up around 5.30am when a relative informed me that someone set my sleeping daughter on fire,” he said.

Kumar said his daughter was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where doctors referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“The doctors informed us that my daughter suffered around 40% burn injuries. One of our neighbours sneaked onto the rooftop with petrol and set her on fire,” he said.

Sunil Kumar, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station, said a case has been registered.