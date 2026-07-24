Nepal delegation visits GMDA to study Ggm’s flood management systems

A delegation of officials from the Nepal government visited the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Thursday as part of a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-supported exposure visit to study urban flood management, disaster preparedness and emergency response systems.

The 20-member delegation visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the GMDA office. (HT Photo)

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A GMDA official said the visit aimed to facilitate knowledge exchange and provide the delegation with first-hand insights into the authority’s approach to managing urban flooding and strengthening monsoon preparedness.

The 20-member delegation visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the GMDA office, where officials demonstrated the functioning of the flood control room, real-time rainfall monitoring system, CCTV surveillance network, complaint management system, deployment of field teams and emergency response mechanisms.

Officials said the delegation was briefed on the monitoring and response framework developed through the ICCC and its role in enabling timely decision-making and coordinated emergency response during the monsoon.

The delegation also visited key flood mitigation sites across the city, including the Narsinghpur drainage corridor, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, the Leg-4 master stormwater drain and the city’s natural drainage channels — Creek 1 along Sectors 42 and 43, Creek 2 along Genpact Chowk, Creek 3 along Sectors 53 and 54, and Creek 4 spanning Sectors 55, 56 and 57.

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{{^usCountry}} GMDA chief executive officer P C Meena said the visit provided an opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices in urban flood management and disaster preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMDA chief executive officer P C Meena said the visit provided an opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices in urban flood management and disaster preparedness. {{/usCountry}}

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Led by Janak Bahadur Dhami, the delegation was also given a technical presentation on Gurugram’s stormwater drainage network, flood mitigation measures and long-term infrastructure planning.