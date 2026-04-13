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New wage assurances for industrial workers in Gautam Budh Nagar

The step aims to ensure industrial peace while ensuring compliance with labour regulations across factories in Noida and Greater Noida

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:02 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has set up a dedicated control room for industrial workers, and rolled out a set of wage and welfare assurances, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said key decisions have been taken following consultations with industrial stakeholders over the past few days. (HT Archive)

The step, coming days after holding meetings with industrial units to address emerging labour and job security concerns in the district, aims to ensure industrial peace while ensuring compliance with labour regulations across factories in Noida and Greater Noida.

Officials said key decisions have been taken following consultations with industrial stakeholders over the past few days. “It has been decided that overtime payments to workers will be made at double the rate, without any deductions. Weekly offs will be ensured, and if workers are engaged on Sundays, they will be paid at double rates,” district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam said on Sunday in a statement.

As part of the measures, the administration has also directed all industrial units to strengthen workplace safeguards. “Every factory must constitute an internal committee to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace, headed by a woman. Complaint boxes will be installed and workers must be treated with dignity,” the DM said.

Officials had earlier warned employers against layoffs, wage delays and coercive action against workers participating in protests.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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