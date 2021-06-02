Newer sectors to get link roads within six months: GMDA

The newer sectors of Gurugram (from Sector 81) will get better road connectivity within six months as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started work on developing missing link roads, said officials.

The authority is first working on constructing a link road on the master dividing road of Sector 87/91 that will connect to IMT Manesar. The project cost has been estimated at ₹70 lakh.

Due to litigation issues, road connectivity in the newer sectors could not be completed, said officials.

“Due to litigation issues, compensation of land, delays in land transfer, parts of roads at different places had been left out and could not be constructed. Due to this, residents had to take longer routes, but now these issues have been resolved and we are starting work on the construction of these missing links. We have floated tenders and link roads on five stretches will be constructed within six months,” said Shaveta Sharma, executive engineer, Infrastructure-I division of GMDA.

The authority will be constructing missing link roads to connect sectors 81, 82, 86, 92, 95 and outer parts of sectors 91 and 92. During the 8th board meeting of the authority in April, GMDA officials said these roads will have specifications of 2 x 2.99-metre width with central verge varying from three to eight metres, with surface run-off drains on both sides.

Residents of the newer sectors said that completion of these link roads is important to bring down the number of accidents in the area.

Praveen Malik, the vice-president of United Association of New Gurugram, a body of 40 housing societies from Sector 77 to Sector 90, said, “In 2015-16, these new sectors started coming up which were developed by private builders, and they were responsible for the construction of service lanes, while master roads were to be developed by GMDA. But due to different legal issues, the road construction got delayed. Due to that, residents have to face issues like potholes and waterlogging on roads, making them accident-prone. The construction of the link roads will help in smooth connectivity for residents.”