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NHAI begins pre-monsoon works on NH-48, Sohna Expressway

Works include desilting, pipeline cleaning and waterproofing; 7km stretch under work, 6km completed, rest expected in three months, officials said.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 12:33 am IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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The National Highways Authority of India has begun pre-monsoon maintenance on the Delhi-Gurugram stretch of NH-48 and the Sohna elevated expressway to prevent waterlogging and hydroplaning, officials said on Tuesday.

Joint NHAI-MCG checks find sewer overflow, illegal wastewater connections to drains being removed; contract awarded in March for upkeep. (HT)

Repairs, to be completed by May, include cleaning down-take piping to prevent leakage, lubrication of bearing structures to ensure crack-free roads, and anti-glare measures to reduce reflections on wet surfaces, officials said.

Officials said concessionaires appointed on 15-year contracts are mandated to inspect and repair drain pipelines and bearing fitments along the expressway at four-month intervals. However, residents flagged persistent leakages during rain spells, raising concerns over the effectiveness of maintenance.

“Frequent leakages occur in Badshahpur and Bondsi stretches, with water pouring on my car windshield every 100m,” said Ahsas Taluja, a resident of Sector 66.

Another daily commuter, Jeeva Thavasiraj, said the issue poses safety risks, particularly for two-wheeler riders using ground lanes. “It increases the chances of skidding and hydroplaning,” he said.

Separately, NHAI awarded a maintenance contract in March for NH-48 upkeep. “Drainage cleaning and phased repairs are planned on a 44km corridor connecting Gurugram to Delhi and another 64km from Gurugram to Rewari. Twenty mobile pumps have been procured to prevent waterlogging,” the senior official added.

Joint inspections by NHAI and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram found sewer overflow issues on link roads. “Illegal connections disposing wastewater in NHAI drains from Rajiv Chowk to Bhondsi are being disconnected,” an MCG official said.

 
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