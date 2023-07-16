Gurugram: A Nigerian national was arrested for carrying drugs in his backpack near Faridabad’s Sector 28 Metro station, police said on Sunday.

Foreigner held with drugs worth ₹ 25L in Faridabad

Police said the suspect, an alleged member of an interstate gang spread across Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, was residing in a rented accommodation in Sector 31, and was involved in drug smuggling for at least two to three years.

Investigators said 36.51 grams of cocaine capsules and 12 grams of solid cocaine, 25 grams of methadone crystals, 28 grams brown sugar and 21 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) capsules were recovered from his backpack after his arrest on July 7. They said the seized contrabands were worth more than ₹25 lakh in the international market.

As per police, the arrested suspect was identified as Nweke Collins (24), hailing from Orlu city of Nigeria. He has been living in India for the last three years, police added.

Investigators said there were at least four to five members in the gang who had taken three flats on rent in Sector 31, Greenfield Colony and Surajkund in Faridabad and Tughlakabad in New Delhi.

Police said the gang leader had procured the drugs from Delhi and had handed it over to Collins. They said the gang leader directed Collins and other members to deliver the drugs in Faridabad, other parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Sube Singh, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said Collins along with another associate were arrested in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, two years back for their involvement in another drug smuggling case.

“Collins’ passport was seized on court orders and after remaining in jail for almost eight to 10 months, he came out and shifted to Faridabad and got involved in drug smuggling once again,” Singh said.

Singh said police are trying to trace the location of the gang leader and other members. “Collins was taken on a three-day remand for detailed interrogation during which he gave us several inputs. We will nab all the gang members at the earliest,” he added.

