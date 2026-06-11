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Nine held for opening fire at e-comm warehouse

Nine suspects, including a contractor, were arrested in Gurugram for firing and damaging 15 vehicles in a warehouse clash over business rivalry.

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 04:24 AM IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Gurugram: At least nine suspects including a contractor were apprehended on Wednesday night for allegedly firring multiple rounds and damaging at least 15 vehicles after barging inside the warehouse of an e-commerce platform at Pathredi in Gurugram’s Bilaspur, police said.

According to police, the incident took place between 10am and 11am on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)
According to police, the incident took place between 10am and 11am on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

According to police, the incident took place between 10am and 11am on Wednesday when 20 to 30 suspects led by a contractor entered the building where the warehouse is located.

Investigators said that they started damaging the cars and allegedly opened fire 20 to 25 rounds. Police said the suspects continued their rampage for almost an hour before fleeing.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the incident was fallout of business rivalry between two contractors.

“The contract for supplying workers to load and unload goods at the warehouse had recently ended after which the e-commerce firm had hired another contractor,” he said.

Turan said that the previous contractor, however wanted his rival to leave the work so he could take it over again.

 
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