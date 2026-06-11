Nine held for opening fire at e-comm warehouse

Gurugram: At least nine suspects including a contractor were apprehended on Wednesday night for allegedly firring multiple rounds and damaging at least 15 vehicles after barging inside the warehouse of an e-commerce platform at Pathredi in Gurugram’s Bilaspur, police said.

According to police, the incident took place between 10am and 11am on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

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According to police, the incident took place between 10am and 11am on Wednesday when 20 to 30 suspects led by a contractor entered the building where the warehouse is located.

Investigators said that they started damaging the cars and allegedly opened fire 20 to 25 rounds. Police said the suspects continued their rampage for almost an hour before fleeing.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the incident was fallout of business rivalry between two contractors.

“The contract for supplying workers to load and unload goods at the warehouse had recently ended after which the e-commerce firm had hired another contractor,” he said.

Turan said that the previous contractor, however wanted his rival to leave the work so he could take it over again.

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{{^usCountry}} On the warehouse manager’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Bilaspur police station on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the warehouse manager’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects under sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), 324(4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Bilaspur police station on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}