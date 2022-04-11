Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gurugram news

No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana; light rainfall likely on April 13

Sizzling heat swept Gurugram and Hisar which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius.
The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani.(Representative image)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 08:28 PM IST
PTI |

Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here.

Sizzling heat also swept Gurugram and Hisar which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani.

Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Ambala 41.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 43.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 41.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala 42.6 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.

A western disturbance may bring isolated rainfall over parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, according to the weather office.

Dust-raising winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are likely over southern parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday, the MeT centre said.

