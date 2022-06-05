Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / No relief, heatwave conditions to continue in Gurugram till June 9: IMD
gurugram news

No relief, heatwave conditions to continue in Gurugram till June 9: IMD

According to IMD Chandigarh, weather conditions that caused rain in the city a few days ago have moved away
Gurugram on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.3°C and a minimum of 25.9°C. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 03:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The weather is expected to remain dry over the next four to five days, with heatwave conditions to prevail in south Haryana and south Punjab, the weather department said on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in Chandigarh, there is no cloud activity, and the sky will remain clear for the next few days. This will affect the maximum temperature to rise by two degrees. As a result, Gurugram and adjoining areas will experience heatwave conditions till June 9.

The city on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius (°C), and a minimum of 25.9°C. The average maximum temperature was 0.6 degrees above normal across the state.

On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2°C, and a minimum of 25.6°C.

According to Manmohan Singh, director of IMD Chandigarh, weather conditions that caused rain a few days ago have moved away. “Heatwave conditions will prevail in Gurugram and adjoining areas till June 9 and people should take adequate precautions. Avoid going out during peak hours in the afternoon and stay hydrated,” he said.

The IMD Delhi forecast indicated that heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated places in Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi on June 4 and June 5. It also said that Rajasthan is likely to experience strong and gusty winds.

