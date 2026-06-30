Noida techie held for allegedly printing fake currency in Faridabad hotel

A 29-year-old computer engineer employed with a multinational firm in Noida was arrested from his parents’ residence in Faridabad’s Sector 17 on Monday for allegedly printing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) inside a hotel room, police said.

The Faridabad Police are probing the motive behind the alleged operation and whether others were involved. A laptop, printer and fake notes were seized. (File photo)

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Investigators said the suspect, who earns an annual package of ₹34 lakh, had booked a room at an upscale hotel on Surajkund Road on June 26 but left after locking it and taking the keys.

On Monday morning, the hotel administration alerted police. A crime branch team recovered A4-size special category printing paper and 11 counterfeit currency notes, including 10 of ₹100 denomination and one of ₹500, besides a laptop and printer.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the suspect had submitted his Aadhaar card while checking in. “On the basis of the address on it, the crime branch raided his residence and arrested him,” he said.

“His parents are government officials. He had been taken on two-day police remand... We are trying to ascertain what was his motive behind printing FICN and if other suspects are also associated with him,” Yadav added.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Surajkund police station under Sections 178 and 181 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of a police official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR was registered at Surajkund police station under Sections 178 and 181 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of a police official. {{/usCountry}}