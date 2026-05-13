...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nuh: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping girl in 2022

The girl escaped by raising an alarm and ran home to her parents, who immediately called the police control room; the suspect fled but was caught the next day.

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:53 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
Advertisement

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old girl in Nuh, police said on Tuesday. The victim sustained injuries and was hospitalised following the assault, they added.

The suspect, who lived alone and had at least three children, was booked under kidnapping and child procurement sections alongside POCSO at the Women’s Police Station. (File photo)

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the minor was walking alone to a nearby market to purchase snacks. Sub-inspector Manju Kumari, station house officer of the Women’s Police Station in Nuh, said the suspect spotted the child and lured her under the pretext of helping him carry a cot inside his house. “As soon as she went inside, the suspect locked the main door and raped her,” she said.

The minor raised an alarm, managed to escape, and ran home. “The terrified girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, after which they alerted the police control room for help immediately after which the suspect was booked,” Kumari said. Police, upon reaching the spot, found numerous liquor bottles, syringes, and injectable psychotropic drugs scattered on the floor.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Nuh: Man arrested for kidnapping, raping girl in 2022
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.