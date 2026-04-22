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Nuh police destroy illegal mining roads in Aravalli near Hathan

Drone surveys flagged unpaved routes; trenches dug with earthmovers after complaints and landslide alert, second such drive in two months.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:20 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Nuh police on Monday destroyed at least half a dozen access roads in the Aravalli range near Hathan village that were allegedly constructed for illegal mining activities, officials said on Tuesday.

Joint team used earthmovers to block access routes; action followed complaints and drone surveillance uncovering mining network. (HT)

A joint team of police, mining and forest department personnel deployed at least five earthmovers to dig trenches and render the roads unusable for tractors and other vehicles used to ferry illegally mined rocks.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the action followed multiple complaints of rampant illegal mining in the area over the past month. “Multiple complaints about rampant illegal mining activities were received from the area in the last one month, after which drone surveillance was carried out in which the illegally constructed unpaved roads on the protected mountain range were discovered,” he said.

He added that a recent landslide in the area, flagged by villagers, also prompted intensified surveillance. “There had been an incident of landslide too in the area in the recent past due to illegal mining about which an alert was received from villagers. Afterwards, surveillance was intensified, leading to the uncovering of the roads and the crackdown,” Kumar said.

 
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