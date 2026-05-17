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Nuh police razes 25 illegal hotels along Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Police said an illegal eatery had caused the vehicles to stop and park on the high-speed corridors, resulting in the crash.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:48 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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Gurugram:The Nuh police and district administration on Saturday demolished at least 25 restaurants and hotels operating illegally along the Delhi-Mumbai expressway after a crash killed five people, including four Uttar Pradesh police personnel, officials said.

Police said magistrates and security personnel were deployed during the demolition drive to remove the illegal establishments.

Police said magistrates and security personnel were deployed during the demolition drive to remove the illegal establishments.

Officials the direction came after Nuh police superintendent Arpit Jain investigated the May 5 crash near Dhaulawat toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Nuh. A Mahindra Scorpio carrying four UP police personnel and their civilian driver had crashed while returning to Jalaun after carrying out a raid in a kidnapping case.

Police said an illegal eatery had caused the vehicles to stop and park on the high-speed corridors, resulting in the crash.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the demolition drives have been carried out in Nuh Sadar, Rojka Meo, Pinangwan, Nagina and Firrozpur Jhirka.

“The drive started from Nuh Sadar on Thursday and was intensified on Saturday. Vehicle, puncture repair shops and other illegal establishments were also demolished,” he added.

 
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