Nuh police razes 25 illegal hotels along Delhi-Mumbai expressway

Gurugram:The Nuh police and district administration on Saturday demolished at least 25 restaurants and hotels operating illegally along the Delhi-Mumbai expressway after a crash killed five people, including four Uttar Pradesh police personnel, officials said.

Police said magistrates and security personnel were deployed during the demolition drive to remove the illegal establishments.

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Police said magistrates and security personnel were deployed during the demolition drive to remove the illegal establishments.

Officials the direction came after Nuh police superintendent Arpit Jain investigated the May 5 crash near Dhaulawat toll plaza on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Nuh. A Mahindra Scorpio carrying four UP police personnel and their civilian driver had crashed while returning to Jalaun after carrying out a raid in a kidnapping case.

Police said an illegal eatery had caused the vehicles to stop and park on the high-speed corridors, resulting in the crash.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said the demolition drives have been carried out in Nuh Sadar, Rojka Meo, Pinangwan, Nagina and Firrozpur Jhirka.

“The drive started from Nuh Sadar on Thursday and was intensified on Saturday. Vehicle, puncture repair shops and other illegal establishments were also demolished,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} “Nuh police superintendent has also directed periodic and large-scale demolition drive on the KMP expressway which will start soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Nuh police superintendent has also directed periodic and large-scale demolition drive on the KMP expressway which will start soon,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said patrol teams and police stations covering the stretches have also been directed to alert senior authorities to take necessary action if they spot any illegal establishment carrying out commercial activities on the expressways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said patrol teams and police stations covering the stretches have also been directed to alert senior authorities to take necessary action if they spot any illegal establishment carrying out commercial activities on the expressways. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kumar said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also been asked to communicate to its contractors managing toll plazas and surveillance to pass on information to the police if they find any commercial establishment coming up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also been asked to communicate to its contractors managing toll plazas and surveillance to pass on information to the police if they find any commercial establishment coming up. {{/usCountry}}

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