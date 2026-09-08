A two-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister drowned after accidentally falling into a well while playing on its ledge at Nagina in Nuh on Sunday, police said on Monday. Their mother, who jumped into the well in an attempt to rescue them, was pulled out by villagers and is undergoing treatment.

Nuh: Siblings aged 2 and 4 fall into well; mother saved after rescue bid

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The woman, 30-year-old, had also started drowning after entering the well, but villagers nearby pulled her out after hearing her screams and the sound of water splashing, investigators said. She was rushed to the government hospital in Mandi Khera.

Inspector Ajaybir Singh, station house officer of Nagina police station, said the incident took place between 12.30pm and 1pm on Sunday.Investigation found that the children were sitting on the ledge of the well and playing when they apparently lost their balance and accidentally fell in, he said. The mother had reached the well to fetch water, then jumped inside in an attempt to rescue them but failed, resulting in the children drowning, the inspector said. The woman’s account of the incident to police mentioned the same.

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{{^usCountry}} “A few locals who were at the spot were quizzed to rule out foul play,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A few locals who were at the spot were quizzed to rule out foul play,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said the woman told police at the hospital that the children had fallen into the well accidentally and that she had jumped inside to rescue them. Her husband, in-laws and parental family also denied any foul play.

An inquiry under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was subsequently conducted. The bodies were handed over to the family after autopsies were carried out on Monday, police said.