The Nuh police superintendent, Arpit Jain, has directed officers to “arrest all accused who are still on the run” and “expedite investigation” in pending cases linked to the 2023 riots, while also ordering a financial crackdown on interstate cattle smugglers by tracing and attaching their properties, officers said on Saturday.

Police to gather bank, land and family details of suspects; 13 cyber cases chargesheeted, while arrests remain pending in 49 rioting cases. (HT)

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Jain, who took charge last week, issued the directions after “continuous review” of cases and the law and order situation, asking that arrests be made “as soon as possible”.

Following the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31, 2023, a total of 62 criminal cases were registered after the Nuh riots, in which at least six persons, including a home guard, were killed and over 200 injured. Across these cases, 1,020 suspects were named; 465 have been arrested, while the rest remain absconding.

Nuh Police’s public relations officer Krishan Kumar said that of the 62 cases, 13 were for provocative and fake social media posts. All suspects in those cybercrime cases have been arrested and chargesheets filed. “However, in the other 49 criminal cases which are for rioting, vandalism, criminal conspiracy and murder of six persons, including a home guard, more arrests are yet to be made.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Chargesheets have been filed only against those accused who have been arrested in these cases, but the investigation will get completed only after other suspects are also arrested,” Kumar added. “All required resources will be provided to them on priority for tracing and arresting them after carrying out raids wherever required.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Chargesheets have been filed only against those accused who have been arrested in these cases, but the investigation will get completed only after other suspects are also arrested,” Kumar added. “All required resources will be provided to them on priority for tracing and arresting them after carrying out raids wherever required.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Property crackdown on cattle smugglers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Property crackdown on cattle smugglers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said police will now trace all movable and immovable properties amassed by interstate cattle smugglers operating in Nuh through unlawful activities, for attachment or demolition if found illegally constructed. A dossier is being prepared. Jain has directed collection of property details. Raids based on tip-offs often fail as suspects, mainly operating from the Aravalli region, escape after spotting police from foothills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said police will now trace all movable and immovable properties amassed by interstate cattle smugglers operating in Nuh through unlawful activities, for attachment or demolition if found illegally constructed. A dossier is being prepared. Jain has directed collection of property details. Raids based on tip-offs often fail as suspects, mainly operating from the Aravalli region, escape after spotting police from foothills. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Krishan Kumar said once identified, police would move court to attach properties linked to earnings from cattle smuggling or illegal slaughtering. “If it turns out that the immovable property is illegally constructed, then police will approach the Nuh district administration too for carrying out demolition.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krishan Kumar said once identified, police would move court to attach properties linked to earnings from cattle smuggling or illegal slaughtering. “If it turns out that the immovable property is illegally constructed, then police will approach the Nuh district administration too for carrying out demolition.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dossier, inter-state links under scanner

“After preparation of a dossier of such suspects involved in cattle smuggling and slaughtering, all the police officer investigating cases against them will have to also dig out details of their properties like land, house, vehicle and bank accounts being operated by them,” he said. Details of family members will also be gathered.

“Details would be collected with help of local intelligence, panchayat, revenue department, transport department, banks and other wings to ascertain the properties they have in their name, after which source of income will be traced, which once found suspicious, will lead to initiation of attachment procedures.” Police will also approach neighbouring state Rajasthan for property details given strong interstate links. Officers said at least 150 to 200 suspects in Nuh are involved in cattle smuggling or illegal slaughtering at varying scales.

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