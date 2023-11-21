Nuh stone pelting case: Two minors released on bail

The Juvenile Justice Board of Nuh district on Monday released two of three minors on bail after they were booked for allegedly hurling stones at a few women from the terrace of a madrasa on November 16, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

At least 20-25 women took part in a procession, which was part of a “kuan pujan” (well worship) ceremony, organised by a local resident and his family. The family and its relatives, belonging to the Dalit community, had stepped out from their home to walk down to a temple when the incident took place and nine women were injured in the pelting.

Police rounded up three minors, aged between nine and 12 years, the same night for their alleged involvement in the incident. The board granted bail to one nine-year-old boy the same night as he was crying after being apprehended. However, the remaining two children were sent to a remand home in Faridabad the same night from where they were handed over to their parents on Monday after the board chairman, Amit Verma, granted their bail petitions, said police.

Ramzan Chaudhary and Tahir Hussain Devla, the two advocates representing both the minors, said they have submitted that there was no evidence of stone pelting on the women.

“The three children were playing and throwing slippers on each other at the under-construction Madrasa when one of the slippers flew and fell on the devotees. Police have only one video in which one of the children was spotted watching the chaos unfolding on the road from the window of the first floor and the two from the second floor. Had there been any ill-intention, they would have fled,” both Devla and Chaudhary said quoting their submissions.

Chaudhary also submitted that the nature of injuries mentioned in the medical reports mainly mentions pain but no cuts or bruises.

Amarnath Nager, Nuh district attorney, said it was submitted that a slipper could not cause injuries to nine women.

“Stones were also thrown that caused the injuries. There is CCTV footage in which the children were visible hurling slippers. They even knew the women were from the Dalit community, and hurled casteist slur at them,” he said.

Nager said that the board, however, took a lenient view of the matter looking at their tender age, as it could adversely affect them if kept in the correctional home with other children booked in serious offences.

“In addition, Madrasa authorities had already apologised, which was another reason to grant them bail,” he said, adding that further investigation was still going on in the case.

