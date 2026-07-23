Nuh village clash leaves one dead; 50 booked by police

A 35-year-old man was shot dead during a clash between two rival groups in Nizampur Chhawa village in Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that around 50 people have been booked in connection with the violence.

At least 20 villagers were injured, but none has submitted a medico-legal report fearing arrest, investigators said. (File photo)

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Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Sajid and said he was shot in the head during the violence.

According to investigators, the clash began around 7.30pm and continued for about an hour. Members of both groups allegedly attacked each other with rods and sticks before pelting stones from the terraces of their houses. Police estimated that 100 to 120 people from both sides were involved.

During the violence, someone allegedly fired from a countrymade pistol, hitting Sajid in the head. His family rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Investigators said at least 20 villagers were injured in the clash, although none has submitted a medico-legal report out of fear of being arrested for participating in the violence. Most of the injured sought treatment at private hospitals and clinics, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Armed personnel from Akera police station and neighbouring police stations were deployed to restore order after the clash, while multiple teams have been formed to identify the shooter and arrest those involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Armed personnel from Akera police station and neighbouring police stations were deployed to restore order after the clash, while multiple teams have been formed to identify the shooter and arrest those involved. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Jasvir Singh, station house officer of Akera police station, said 35 to 40 villagers fled the area after the clash. “They are on the run, and multiple police teams are conducting raids to arrest them. It was during the clash that someone opened fire with a countrymade pistol, killing Sajid,” he said.

“There are two politically active village-level leaders in the area who have been at loggerheads since 2022. They and their supporters have clashed several times in the past, including in an incident four days ago. However, no one was injured in that clash,” Singh said.

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On the complaint of the victim’s father, Mohammad Khurshid, an FIR was registered against at least 50 suspects under Sections 103(1) (murder), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act at Akera police station on Wednesday. Following an autopsy, the body was handed over to the family.