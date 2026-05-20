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Nuh: Cops intercept ambulance used for cattle smuggling, one injured in shootout

Police said the accused and his aides tried to escape in an ambulance before abandoning it and fleeing into nearby fields.

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:48 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A 23-year-old cattle smuggling suspect was injured in a police shootout in Nuh early Tuesday after allegedly opening fire while attempting to flee in an ambulance used to transport cattle for illegal slaughtering in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Investigators said the accused had multiple cattle smuggling cases registered against him and was out on bail at the time. (File Photo)

Police said two associates of the injured suspect managed to escape on foot under the cover of darkness.

The injured suspect sustained bullet injuries in both legs and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College and Hospital in Nuh. Officials said he will be formally arrested after being declared medically fit.

According to investigators, the encounter took place on the Nuh-Hodal Road near Jaisinghpur between 12.30am and 1am.

Prithvi Singh, DSP (headquarters), said a crime branch team led by sub-inspector Mahender Singh received a tip-off regarding cattle being smuggled inside an ambulance. “Following this, police intensified checking when the ambulance sped away from the spot after opening fire. Cops also chased it in their vehicles and managed to puncture the ambulance wheels,” Singh said.

On the complaint of a crime branch official, an FIR was registered at Nuh Sadar police station under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act and the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act.

 
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