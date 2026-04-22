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On Earth Day, Vatika City residents in Gurgaon take a step towards sustainability

For cities like Gurgaon, where a growing population has put tremendous pressure on natural resources, such initiatives are no longer optional, but necessary.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 03:54 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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On the occasion of Earth Day, residents of Vatika City in Sector 49, Gurgaon, came together to mark the inauguration of an in-situ composting plant, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable living. The event also featured an environmental talk by Vineet Vohra, Founder of Give Me Trees Trust, along with the opening of a two-day “Aravali Bachao” exhibition.

Children and the elderly have an important role in bringing about this positive change.(Representative Image- Unsplash )

For cities like Gurgaon, where a growing population has put tremendous pressure on natural resources, Amitabh Singh, Vice President, Vatika City Apartment Owners Association, noted that sustainability initiatives such as in-situ composting for large waste generators like institutions and housing societies are essential for recycling waste and reducing ecological pressure.

He added that with already low groundwater levels, limited forest cover, and poor AQI, such initiatives are no longer optional, but necessary.

Speaking on the role of citizen involvement, Singh said, “Public participation and citizen involvement is an important way to get mass behaviour change… Unless this behaviour change starts setting in with the people and public, the problem will remain.” He added that children and the elderly are two community groups that can play an important role in bringing about this positive change.

 
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