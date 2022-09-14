Online prostitution racket busted in Gurugram

Gurugram police on Wednesday busted a major online prostitution racket and arrested the man in charge of its operations. According to police, Om Prakash, a native of Supol in Bihar, spread his network in many states across the country.

Police received a tip-off last month that Prakash was placing advertisements on social media platforms for his escort services. Sadar police station received the information and found that searching ‘escort service in Gurugram’ on Google threw up numbers for the operations.

Sanjeev Balahara, assistant commissioner of police (sadar), said Prakash had over 200 women from different states in his database. “He posted his mobile numbers on different sites and offered ‘escort services’ to ‘discerning gentlemen’,” he said. Balhara informed that cops laid a trap to arrest the suspect red-handed and a policeman called him posing as a client. “He sent pictures of at least 15 women and shared the price card,” he said.

“After the amount was fixed, he asked the undercover cop to meet near the Sector 38 market. He came in a car and demanded money following which the team was signalled and he was apprehended from the spot, “ Balhara informed.

A case under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered against the suspect at Sadar police station on Wednesday. Prakash was produced in the city court and taken on one-day police remand. “ We are questioning him after taking him on police remand. Two of his accomplices have been identified and efforts are on to nab them”, Balhara added.