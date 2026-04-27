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Over 100 goats die in Rewari farm fire; cause under investigation

Fire broke out around 3pm; two tenders reached within 15 minutes. Site lacks CCTV, complicating probe into possible short circuit or deliberate act.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 04:28 am IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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Around 100 goats were charred to death and 15 to 20 others injured after a fire broke out at an animal farm in Bhathera village in Rewari on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Over 100 goats die in Rewari farm fire; cause under investigation

The blaze took place around 3pm and is suspected to have been triggered either by a short circuit or by someone intentionally setting chaff on fire while the farm owner was away.

Locals from Nangal Mundi Bus Stand on State Highway 24 first reported the incident. “Within fifteen minutes, two fire tenders reached the spot, and the remaining livestock were saved. Nearly 120 to 130 goats were present at the farm when the blaze took place,” a senior official at the Dahina police post said, requesting anonymity.

A team of doctors was rushed to treat injured animals, some of which were later transported to nearby animal healthcare facilities. Officials described the location as secluded forest land with no CCTV coverage, making it difficult to determine whether foul play was involved.

 
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