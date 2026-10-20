Over 200 venues to host Dussehra celebrations across Gurugram

The city is gearing up for Dussehra celebrations at more than 200 venues, with Ramlila performances and Ravana effigy burnings planned across grounds, neighbourhoods and residential complexes. A Durga Puja organised by Purbapalli Durgotsav at Sector 15, Gurugram, on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Several gated colonies and condominiums have also made arrangements for celebrations within their premises, reflecting the growing trend of residents marking the festival closer to home.

From Old Gurugram to the Dwarka Expressway corridor and DLF phases, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and organising committees have been preparing effigies of Ravana, along with those of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, for the customary burning that symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Raj Saini, media coordinator of the Shri Durga Ramlila committee, Jacobpura, which organises Ramlila and Dussehra celebrations at Gaushala ground, said events were being held at several locations across Old Gurugram. The committee has deployed two teams to organise Ravana Dahan at the Sector 12A community ground and Jacobpura ground.

“We have filled green firecrackers in the effigies as people demand them. The number of visitors is expected to increase this year with celebrations being organised at several neighbourhood grounds. So people would not have to travel long distances,” Saini said.

Dalip Sahni, patron of the Dussehra mela committee, said residents’ enthusiasm remained high after a gap in festivities at some venues. He said a 40-member team had raised funds for the celebrations from residential and commercial establishments in the area. Firecrackers have also been incorporated into the effigies as part of the traditional spectacle, he added.

The Dwarka Expressway corridor, which has seen the development of numerous large residential societies, is also holding community-led celebrations. The spread of events across housing complexes is expected to help distribute crowds among different venues rather than concentrating them at a handful of major grounds.

Police, fire department step up preparedness

The police and fire department have also made arrangements to manage crowds and prevent any mishaps during celebrations.

Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Vishnu said around 100 to 120 police personnel would be deployed at two locations in DLF Phase 1 and Phase 2 where Ravana effigies would be burnt.

“Dussehra will also be celebrated at the Sector 29 ground, but on a much smaller scale than in previous years. Smaller effigies of Ravana and other characters will be burnt there,” he said.

The ACP added that station house officers had been directed to remain on field patrol during Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. Police riders, patrol teams and other units have been deployed near pandals and event venues to maintain law and order.

Narender Kumar, fire safety officer at the Sector 29 fire station, said 16 fire tenders would be deployed at designated locations, while seven would remain stationed at the city’s fire stations and four at major police stations.

“Around 125 personnel will be on duty to ensure fire safety during the celebrations,” Kumar said.