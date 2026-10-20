Over 200 venues to host Dussehra celebrations across Gurugram
The Dwarka Expressway corridor, which has seen the development of numerous large residential societies, is also holding community-led celebrations
The city is gearing up for Dussehra celebrations at more than 200 venues, with Ramlila performances and Ravana effigy burnings planned across grounds, neighbourhoods and residential complexes.
Several gated colonies and condominiums have also made arrangements for celebrations within their premises, reflecting the growing trend of residents marking the festival closer to home.
From Old Gurugram to the Dwarka Expressway corridor and DLF phases, resident welfare associations (RWAs) and organising committees have been preparing effigies of Ravana, along with those of Meghnad and Kumbhakarna, for the customary burning that symbolises the victory of good over evil.
Raj Saini, media coordinator of the Shri Durga Ramlila committee, Jacobpura, which organises Ramlila and Dussehra celebrations at Gaushala ground, said events were being held at several locations across Old Gurugram. The committee has deployed two teams to organise Ravana Dahan at the Sector 12A community ground and Jacobpura ground.
“We have filled green firecrackers in the effigies as people demand them. The number of visitors is expected to increase this year with celebrations being organised at several neighbourhood grounds. So people would not have to travel long distances,” Saini said.
Dalip Sahni, patron of the Dussehra mela committee, said residents’ enthusiasm remained high after a gap in festivities at some venues. He said a 40-member team had raised funds for the celebrations from residential and commercial establishments in the area. Firecrackers have also been incorporated into the effigies as part of the traditional spectacle, he added.
The Dwarka Expressway corridor, which has seen the development of numerous large residential societies, is also holding community-led celebrations. The spread of events across housing complexes is expected to help distribute crowds among different venues rather than concentrating them at a handful of major grounds.
Police, fire department step up preparedness
The police and fire department have also made arrangements to manage crowds and prevent any mishaps during celebrations.
Assistant commissioner of police (DLF) Vishnu said around 100 to 120 police personnel would be deployed at two locations in DLF Phase 1 and Phase 2 where Ravana effigies would be burnt.
“Dussehra will also be celebrated at the Sector 29 ground, but on a much smaller scale than in previous years. Smaller effigies of Ravana and other characters will be burnt there,” he said.
The ACP added that station house officers had been directed to remain on field patrol during Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. Police riders, patrol teams and other units have been deployed near pandals and event venues to maintain law and order.
Narender Kumar, fire safety officer at the Sector 29 fire station, said 16 fire tenders would be deployed at designated locations, while seven would remain stationed at the city’s fire stations and four at major police stations.
“Around 125 personnel will be on duty to ensure fire safety during the celebrations,” Kumar said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.