Over 4,000 stones removed from 41-year-old man’s gallbladder in Faridabad

In a highly critical surgery, doctors removed over 4,000 stones from the gallbladder of a 41-year-old man at a private hospital in Faridabad, doctors said on Monday.

The surgery was performed at Fortis Hospital using advanced minimally invasive techniques, marking one of the highest reported stone counts in the city.

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Doctors said the case was especially critical because the patient was suffering from morbid obesity and multiple health concerns such as obstructive sleep apnea, type-II diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and acute kidney injury, which had significantly impacted his overall health.

Dr BD Pathak, senior director (gastrointestinal), minimal access and bariatric surgery, performed the surgery in under 45 minutes. He said: “Operating on a patient with a BMI of 46 who is already battling acute kidney failure and requiring dialysis is an extraordinary clinical challenge. From a surgical standpoint, treating more than 4,000 gallstones requires extreme precision to prevent a rupture, which would have triggered widespread infection.”

In a statement released on Monday, the hospital stated that the patient had fully healed after the surgery.

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{{^usCountry}} It added that the patient had been admitted in the last week of June. After that, tests were performed, and the doctors performed the surgery. The patient was under constant supervision after the surgery, given the critical nature of the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It added that the patient had been admitted in the last week of June. After that, tests were performed, and the doctors performed the surgery. The patient was under constant supervision after the surgery, given the critical nature of the case. {{/usCountry}}

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The patient had been suffering from severe abdominal pain for about a week. Over time, the pain worsened, and he started experiencing vomiting and severe indigestion. His family rushed him to the hospital, where it was revealed that he had severe inflammation in the gallbladder and thousands of small gallstones.