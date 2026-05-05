A 70-year-old woman was killed and three others injured after an SUV rammed into a stationary truck on NH-19 in Haryana’s Palwal on Saturday afternoon, police said on Monday.

Palwal: 70-yr-old killed, 3 injured after SUV rams wrongly parked truck

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Police identified the deceased as Sumanjit (70). The injured — Vivek Kumar (22), his wife Chanchal (22) and mother Kusum (40) — are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Palwal and are said to be stable, officers added.

According to officers, the accident took place around 3pm on Saturday near a restaurant when the SUV, carrying four occupants, collided into the rear of a parked truck. “The impact of the crash was severe, mangling the front portion of the SUV and briefly trapping the occupants inside,” police said.

The car, a Mahindra Scorpio, was being driven by Vivek Kumar, who was returning to Palwal from Mathura after visiting Kokiladham with his family. The family belongs to Samaypur village in Faridabad, officers added.

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{{^usCountry}} A police team reached the spot after receiving information and carried out rescue and clearance operations. Preliminary probe suggests the truck was “parked illegally on the street without any hazard lights switched on, or any signs”, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team reached the spot after receiving information and carried out rescue and clearance operations. Preliminary probe suggests the truck was “parked illegally on the street without any hazard lights switched on, or any signs”, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vivek’s cousin Rahul Kumar, a resident of Manpur village, who was travelling in a separate car behind them, alerted the police helpline and later filed a complaint at the Mundkati police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vivek’s cousin Rahul Kumar, a resident of Manpur village, who was travelling in a separate car behind them, alerted the police helpline and later filed a complaint at the Mundkati police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered against the truck driver under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering public life and safety) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Police said the driver fled the spot with the truck, and efforts are underway to trace both driver and the vehicle using CCTV footage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered against the truck driver under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 125(a) (act endangering public life and safety) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Police said the driver fled the spot with the truck, and efforts are underway to trace both driver and the vehicle using CCTV footage. {{/usCountry}}

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