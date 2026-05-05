...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Palwal: 70-yr-old killed, 3 injured after SUV rams wrongly parked truck

A 70-year-old woman died and three others were injured in a Haryana SUV-truck collision. The truck was parked illegally; the driver fled the scene.

Published on: May 05, 2026 03:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

A 70-year-old woman was killed and three others injured after an SUV rammed into a stationary truck on NH-19 in Haryana’s Palwal on Saturday afternoon, police said on Monday.

Palwal: 70-yr-old killed, 3 injured after SUV rams wrongly parked truck

Police identified the deceased as Sumanjit (70). The injured — Vivek Kumar (22), his wife Chanchal (22) and mother Kusum (40) — are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Palwal and are said to be stable, officers added.

According to officers, the accident took place around 3pm on Saturday near a restaurant when the SUV, carrying four occupants, collided into the rear of a parked truck. “The impact of the crash was severe, mangling the front portion of the SUV and briefly trapping the occupants inside,” police said.

The car, a Mahindra Scorpio, was being driven by Vivek Kumar, who was returning to Palwal from Mathura after visiting Kokiladham with his family. The family belongs to Samaypur village in Faridabad, officers added.

 
mahindra scorpio
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Palwal: 70-yr-old killed, 3 injured after SUV rams wrongly parked truck
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.