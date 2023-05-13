CBSE results: Panchkula Class 12 pass percentage dips this year

With an overall pass percentage of 87.33%, the performance of students in the Panchkula region, comprising Gurugram, in the class 12 exams of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dipped by over five percentage points compared to last year. Gurugram, India-May 12, 2023: Students celebrate their success after announced the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th result in Blue Bells Model School, Sector-4 near Ram Mandir, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 12 May 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

When CBSE class 10 and 12 were announced on Friday, Panchkula region secured a pass percentage of 94.08% in class 12, placing it at the ninth spot in the all-India level. The region secured an overall 11th spot (all India) with a pass percentage of 96.33% in class 10.

In Gurugram, around 15,141 students appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams,while over 18,000 sat for the class 10 exams. While the board continued its previous year’s pattern of not releasing a merit list, several schools boasted of exemplary performance by their respective students.

Last year , Panchkula region’s pass percentage for class 12 was 94.27% while the national average was 92.71%. Similarly, for class 10, Panchkula region’s pass percentage was 96.26% while the national average was 94.4%, said district education officials.

A senior education officer of Gurugram said barring individual scores, the result has generally dipped in all schools. But since CBSE changed its exam pattern and focussed on competency-based questions this time, the result appears to be a more authentic reflection of the actual competencies of students, the official said.

Aditi Misra, principal, Delhi Public School, Sector 45, said she considered the results “good”. “We feel happy that children have done well despite having had to adjust with regular classes and exams this academic session after a two-year lockdown. The hard work of students and teachers and the support of parents have paid off,” she said.

Dr. Saroj Suman Gulati, director of Blue Bells Group of Schools, said students attributed their success to the dedication and unswerving devotion of their teachers. “They gave the credit for their success to their teachers and parents,” she said.

Sanyogita Sharma, director, Manav Rachna International Schools, said, “Class 12 students, who faced the first completely offline board exams in three years have gone past the expectations of teachers. As we all know, the class 12 session appeared for the boards for the first time -- they could not take the class 10 boards, which is like a preparatory ground for class 12 exams, because of the pandemic.”

“Also, competency and case study based logical reasoning questions, and questions which asked for concept clarity and application were introduced this time. Schools were concerned about how students would deal with these questions, but they have outperformed out expectations,” she said.

