Man killed after a Speeding car rams another at KMP e-way

Gurugram: A 42-year-old man was killed after his vehicle was allegedly hit by a speeding car on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Farrukhnagar on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Naresh Vats, was the manager of the Pataudi Palace. He was returning to his residence in southwest Delhi’s Mundhela Kalan in a Maruti Alto when a speeding Honda Amaze rammed his car from behind, police said.

Investigators said that the impact led to the Amaze veering off course and screeching to a halt on the opposite lane of the expressway, while the rear of the Alto was completely destroyed. The driver of the Amaze left his car at the spot and fled on foot, officials in the know of the matter said.

Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said that the airbags of the Amaze deployed on impact, which saved the driver from sustaining severe injury.

According to police, commuters travelling on the expressway reached out to the police control room, and a police team reached the spot, followed by an ambulance. Vats was rushed to a hospital where he died during the treatment.

Police registered an FIR against the Amaze driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station on Thursday based on the complaint of the deceased’s older brother Mukesh Vats.

Inspector Jitender Singh, station house officer, Farrukhnagar police station, said that they have tracked the details of the driver of the Amaze, and will arrest him soon. “We seized both cars from the spot,” he added.

Police said after an autopsy, Vats’ body was handed over to the family on Thursday morning and further investigation is underway