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Pataudi police raze ‘extortion-funded house, dairy’ in Gurugram crackdown

House owned by accused with 15 cases including murder, was in unauthorised colony; police said it was bought with extortion proceeds, action taken after due notice.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:34 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A two-storey house of a history-sheeter linked to gang activities, allegedly built using extorted money from traders, was demolished by police with the help of civic agencies in Rampura village of Pataudi on Tuesday, officials said.

The house in Rampura village being razed on Tuesday. (HT)

The property, spread over 120 square yards and valued between 70 lakh and 80 lakh, belonged to Krishan Kumar, of Rampura, who had purchased it in 2021, police said. Officials added that the house was located in an unauthorised colony, and investigations revealed it was acquired using proceeds of crime generated through extortion across Gurugram.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Krishan has 15 cases registered against him, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, theft, assault, firing and illegal arms possession across multiple police stations in the city. “He is presently in jail for involvement in firing at the DLF police station in Sector 29 in 2024. In the course of investigation, police came to know about his house being used by his family,” he said.

 
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