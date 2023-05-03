Cop’s house burgled in Gurugram, jewellery worth 30L missing

Police have booked unidentified suspects for allegedly decamping with jewellery worth at least ₹30 lakh from the residence of a police officer at Suncity township in Sector 54, police said on Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspects had barged into the house after cutting an iron grill. (Image for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that besides the jewellery, the suspects also took away cash, and the exact amount is yet to be ascertained.

Investigators said the victim, Vinod Kumar, who is a sub-inspector with Delhi Police, had purchased the jewellery over the last couple of months for his daughter who is going to get married soon. Police said the family lived on the first floor of a building in Suncity.

According to investigators, the burglary took place between 10am to 11.15pm on Monday, when the house was locked. They said Kumar had left for work, while the rest of the family members had also gone out for shopping. They said they returned at 11.15pm to find the entire house ransacked. When contacted, Kumar said he was not in a situation to say anything. “I am disturbed by the theft,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said the suspects had barged into the house after cutting an iron grill. “The suspects gained access to the rear balcony from which they entered the kitchen after breaking a door. They had searched each and every corner of the house in search of valuables,” a senior police officer said.

“The jewellery and cash were kept in an almirah and box bed which were forcibly opened,” the officer added.

Investigators said CCTV footage of nearby areas are being scanned, but police are yet to gather any clues. They said the suspects had kept a close watch over the house and barged in when the residents were away.

On the basis of Kumar’s complaint, an FIR against unidentified suspects was registered under Section 380 (theft from dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house trespass or house breaking by night) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station on Tuesday, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said an investigation is underway to trace the suspects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON