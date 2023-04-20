In crackdown on organised crime, Gurugram police carry out raids on gangsters

Simultaneous police raids were carried out at 19 locations in Gurugram on Wednesday to crack down on notorious gangsters and their syndicate, senior police officers said, adding that such large-scale coordinated searches were a first in the city.

Thte police recovered 67 mobile phones, two tablets, 13 SIM cards, four dongles, seven registry certificates, deeds, 17 debit cards, bank statements, seven vehicles including a Scorpio and a Fortuner, 10 signed blank cheques, 18 cheque books, 28 passbooks, two currency counting machines, and 275 pages related to various transactions from the suspects. (HT Photo)

Police said the raiding contingent comprised about 550 personnel,including seven assistant commissioners of police, nine station house officers and 11 crime branch teams.

Police said all known relatives, close associates/shooters of a dozen gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Kaushal, Neeraj Bawana, Kala Jatheri, Sandeep alias Bandar, Amit alias Kala and several others, were searched on Wednesday and resulted in the recovery of 67 mobile phones, two tablets, 13 SIM cards, four dongles, seven registry certificates, deeds, 17 debit cards, bank statements, seven vehicles including a Scorpio and a Fortuner, 10 signed blank cheques, 18 cheque books, 28 passbooks, two currency counting machines, and 275 pages related to various transactions.

Police said that the relatives and associates could not provide satisfactory replies or produce documents to show that the seized items belonged to them.

Two suspects, identified by their first names as Naveen and Hemant, were also arrested during the raid. Police said the two men were wanted in several extortion cases and were on the run since the past several months.

They said Naveen has more than 13 criminal cases against him, while Hemant has six cases against him, including that of murder, abduction and loot.

Police said three FIRs were also registered as the raids yielded a khukri (a curved knife) from a man named Sumit in Farrukhnagar, a pistol’s magazine from a man named Sandeep Tirpadi and a dagger from a woman (name not revealed) in Sector 10. Police said the woman was linked to gangster Ajay Jaildar, who is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the murder of two brothers in Khor village in Pataudi on February 25 last year.

Besides Farrukhnagar and Shakti Park in Sector 10, raids were also carried out at Jat Shahpur, Basunda, Goriyawas, Khandevla, Tirpadi, Bohda Khurd, Tajnagar, Nakhrola and Basai. Police said the raids, led by deputy commissioners of police (crime) Vijay Partap Singh and (west) Bhupender Singh, commenced at 6am and lasted for almost five hours.

Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said items seized during Wednesday’s raid will be sent for analysis to extract information. “The raids are aimed at striking down organised crime and to break the nexus of gangsters with their associates outside jail. Such operations will continue in the future as well,” she said.

In the past few months, several raids against these gangsters have been carried out by the National Investigation Agency and their illegal houses were also demolished in the city.

