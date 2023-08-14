Gurugram man directs minor to steal jewellery; cops file case

Police registered a theft case against a 30-year-old man on Sunday for allegedly asking his minor neighbour to steal jewellery from his house and hand them over to him. Police said the suspect sold the ornaments to a city jeweller for ₹1.50 lakh and has been on the run for the last four days.

Police said they have recorded statements of the family members and are also questioning the neighbours regarding the thefts. (Photo for representation)

The father of the minor alleged that his son was hypnotised and he fell into the suspect’s trap and stole his mother’s jewellery from the almirah. “He also visited my daughter’s residence nearby and stole her ornaments. The total worth of the stolen ornaments is around ₹10 lakh,” said the minor’s father, a resident of New Colony in Gurugram.

Police said that the suspect fled from his house after the minor’s family went there to confront him.

The father said his son was friendly with the suspect who indulged in black magic and had hypnotised his son. “I had noticed that my son often went to meet him and told us that he used to teach him black magic. We had confronted him a few times and had asked him not to involve my son and let him concentrate on his studies,” he said.

The father said last week when the family members were away, the suspect asked his son to bring the ornaments kept in the almirah. “My son also went to my daughter’s house, who lives nearby and stole her jewellery too. Later, we came to know that he had done this act in the neighbour’s direction,” he said.

Police said they have recorded statements of the family members and are also questioning the neighbours regarding the thefts.

Madan Lal, station house officer (SHO) of New Colony police station, said that the minor has revealed that he was asked to steal the ornaments.

“We are scanning CCTV footage of the area and have registered a case under Section 379 (theft), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are also verifying if other family members of the suspect were involved in the case,” SHO Lal said.

SHO Lal said the suspect had informed the family members that he had sold all the ornaments and was not left with any money.