Nearly a month after a 19-year-old woman from Nuh died by suicide following the alleged circulation of a gang rape video used to blackmail her, police on Monday said they have arrested the prime suspect from Andhop in Palwal.

Police also seized the suspect’s mobile phone, which allegedly contained the gang rape video. (Photo for representation)

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The 23-year-old suspect, a resident of Indana village in Nuh’s Bichhor, was arrested on Saturday night and produced before a court on Sunday, which remanded him to five days in police custody.

Inspector Sukhbir Singh, station house officer of the Bichhor police station, said the suspect had fled to Hyderabad after the incident on the intervening night of May 18 and 19. “He had run out of money and was returning Nuh to seek help from his family when he was finally arrested on Saturday night. He had stopped using his phone and social media to avoid being tracked,” Singh said.

Police also seized the suspect’s mobile phone, which allegedly contained the gang rape video.

“We will send it for forensic analysis to retrieve deleted data,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the victim was alone in her house on the intervening night of May 18 and 19 when five suspects entered the residence, held her hostage, gang-raped her and recorded a video of the act. The accused later allegedly blackmailed her using the video and called her to a secluded spot on the village outskirts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the victim was alone in her house on the intervening night of May 18 and 19 when five suspects entered the residence, held her hostage, gang-raped her and recorded a video of the act. The accused later allegedly blackmailed her using the video and called her to a secluded spot on the village outskirts. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the victim informed her father after he returned home on May 19 and then consumed poison. She died while being shifted to a higher medical centre.

An FIR was registered on May 20 under (gang rape of adult woman) and 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Singh said investigation later revealed more suspects were involved, and five, including the prime suspect, have been arrested so far, while four others remain absconding. He added that one accused and his wife were arrested from Srinagar, while the accused’s aunt was arrested in Nuh for allegedly helping him evade arrest. Police said DNA reports are awaited.