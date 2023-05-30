High court orders arrest of HSVP estate officer

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday has directed the Gurugram police to arrest the estate officer-2 of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and produce the official before the court at 10am on Tuesday in a case related to contempt of court. Although HSVP filed an appeal against this order in the lower court, the district court observed that this appeal was dismissed on April 26, 2022. (Photo for representation)

Justice Rajbir Sehrawat, while issuing the order, observed that if laxity on the part of the public officials is accepted, then there is no substance left in the process of law.

The matter pertains to cancellation of allotment of a plot to an allottee in Sector 38 in 2013. The court order on Monday observed that after HSVP cancelled the allotment, it was challenged in 2013 itself and the court had given a verdict in favour of the allottee.

Although HSVP filed an appeal against this order in the lower court, the high court observed that this appeal was dismissed on April 26, 2022.

The court further observed that the allottee in 2018 had filed a petition to get the court order executed after which a notice was issued to HSVP on September 15, 2021. The court observed that despite the order, there was no appearance or reply from HSVP.

On December 16, 2022, the court served a notice to HSVP to comply with the order and estate officer-2 was summoned, but neither did the estate officer appear nor reply. On April 10, an arrest warrant was issued against the estate officer but despite that, no response was forthcoming from HSVP, the court said.

In his order on Monday, justice Sehrawat said, “The commissioner of police, Gurugram, is directed to arrest the estate officer (concerned zone) by 10pm today (Monday) positively; and to produce him/her before the concerned executing court at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday).”

The court fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing.

HSVP estate officer-2 did not reply to phone calls and messages seeking a comment on the matter.

A spokesperson of the district police refused comment on the matter saying the matter is sub-judice.

