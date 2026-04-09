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Rain exposes potholes, drainage woes in Gurugram sectors 70-72, claim commuters

Residents blame faulty roadwork post sewage laying, plastic-choked drains and delayed stormwater projects as agencies pass the buck over maintenance.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:45 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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Residents of sectors 70, 71, and 72 are facing waterlogged roads, creating a hassle during daily commute. HT visited the region on Tuesday and roads were filled with potholes while the stormwater drain has been clogged by plastic waste.

RWAs flag repeated deadline delays in stormwater drain work, saying poor reconstruction and waste-clogged drains are worsening conditions despite light rain. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The road near CD International School in Sector 72 sees heavy vehicular movement during peak school hours. It was completely submerged in water even after light rain on Tuesday.

Unmukt Sharma, a resident of Signature Global Andour Heights in Sector 71, said the sector roads are often prone to waterlogging issues because of the poor construction. “After sewage lines were laid, the reconstruction was done in a poor manner. Half of the road is broken and it has large potholes which make the daily commute a big hassle,” said Sharma.

Sharma added that water gets collected in these potholes during rain, which cripples the daily commute. The stormwater drains that were constructed to alleviate chronic waterlogging, manage heavy monsoon runoff, and prevent flooding on major roads by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), are filled with plastic waste.

When HT reached out to GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) regarding the cleaning of clogged drains in the area, both agencies shifted responsibility onto each other, with neither offering clarity on accountability and jurisdiction.

 
stormwater drain
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Home / Cities / Gurugram / Rain exposes potholes, drainage woes in Gurugram sectors 70-72, claim commuters
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