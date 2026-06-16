Rain, gusty winds cool Gurugram; yellow alert in place till June 19

Light to moderate rain, accompanied by brisk winds, swept across Gurugram early Tuesday, bringing the mercury down as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the district till June 19.

Commuters on the road amid light rain at Sector-17 near IMD chowk in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

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The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall across Gurugram till June 21, with intermittent showers and gusty winds likely over the next few days. Winds reaching speeds of 30-40kmph are also expected on Tuesday, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 21.7°C, significantly higher than Monday’s minimum of 17°C.

According to the district administration’s tehsil-wise weather report, Pataudi recorded the highest rainfall at 10mm, followed by Farrukh Nagar at 3mm. Gurugram, Kadipur and Harsaru recorded 2mm rainfall each.

On Monday, the average maximum temperature recorded across three automatic weather stations (AWS) in the district stood at 37°C, a drop of 0.6°C from the previous day.

The rain also led to a marked improvement in Gurugram’s air quality on Tuesday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 106 in the ‘moderate’ category, down from 195 recorded on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} At 9 am, data from the district’s two active air quality monitoring stations showed an AQI of 119 (moderate) at Gwal Pahari and 93 (satisfactory) at Teri Gram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 9 am, data from the district’s two active air quality monitoring stations showed an AQI of 119 (moderate) at Gwal Pahari and 93 (satisfactory) at Teri Gram. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, overcast skies and intermittent rain slowed traffic movement across several parts of the city during Tuesday morning peak hours.

Commuters faced delays on the Shankar Chowk-Sector 18 corridor, while vehicular movement from Rajiv Chowk towards Delhi was also affected. Traffic snarls were reported from Sikanderpur, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), the Gurugram-Central Expressway Road (GCER) and Dhankot, leading to slower-than-usual movement on key stretches.