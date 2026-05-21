Rare Arctic migratory bird spotted at Chandu Budhera wetland

A wetland in the Chandu Budhera wetland has emerged as a migratory stopover for the rare red-necked phalarope over the past week, birdwatchers said on Wednesday.

Experts linked the sighting to the species’ migration towards Arctic breeding grounds in Scandinavia and northern Europe. (Courtesy: Anu Mathur)

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The tiny Arctic-breeding shorebird, also known as the “rufous-necked phalarope”, was first sighted at the wetland on Tuesday last week and was repeatedly recorded till Sunday, according to birders. Experts said the species has very few sighting records in India, with the last inland sighting in Delhi-NCR at the Chandu Budhera wetland recorded in 2022.

Retired educationist-turned-birder Anu Mathur first spotted the bird during a routine birding session at the wetland at around 8.30am on Tuesday last week.

“Initially, I failed to notice the Red-necked Phalarope among the many ruff birds feeding in the shallow wetland waters. Its presence almost came as a shocker, quickly turning into an exciting moment of my birding journey, given that the rare migratory species is more commonly recorded in the United States, Europe, Japan and parts of Australia,” Mathur, a resident of Naraina Vihar, Delhi, said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Mathur, the bird was alone at the time of its discovery. “It seemed beautiful and had developed a brighter red colour on its neck,” Mathur added, indicating that the bird had entered the breeding season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Mathur, the bird was alone at the time of its discovery. “It seemed beautiful and had developed a brighter red colour on its neck,” Mathur added, indicating that the bird had entered the breeding season. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Experts said phalaropes are known for undertaking long migratory journeys from Arctic regions. However, sightings in India are mostly confined to seashore habitats and coastal areas. “Their sightings in India are mostly confined to seashore habitats and coastal regions, making this unique inland discovery even more special,” said Pankaj Gupta, a seasoned bird watcher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts said phalaropes are known for undertaking long migratory journeys from Arctic regions. However, sightings in India are mostly confined to seashore habitats and coastal areas. “Their sightings in India are mostly confined to seashore habitats and coastal regions, making this unique inland discovery even more special,” said Pankaj Gupta, a seasoned bird watcher. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the exact migratory routes of these birds remain difficult to track, though there is a strong possibility that the shorebirds migrate towards Scandinavian and Arctic regions during their breeding cycle between March and June. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the exact migratory routes of these birds remain difficult to track, though there is a strong possibility that the shorebirds migrate towards Scandinavian and Arctic regions during their breeding cycle between March and June. {{/usCountry}}

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“Most sighting records of rare species discovered in India during May are associated with birds migrating towards breeding grounds in countries such as Ireland, Finland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden,” he said.

According to experts and birders, the red-necked phalarope has had only three sighting records in Delhi-NCR over the past nine years, including a visit to Rohtak in 2018 and another at Chandu Budhera wetland in 2022.

“These rare sightings are a stark reminder of how natural wetlands remain a feeding ground, resting site, breeding habitat and migratory stopover for different bird species. Their conservation is critical to support these migratory birds amid the rapid urbanisation,” said Mohit Mehta, a birder from Gurugram.

No official comments, confirmation or documentation regarding the sighting have been issued by wildlife or forest authorities so far.

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