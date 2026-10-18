Reporter’s Diary: Gurugram’s pollution problem outlasts its action plans

The beginning of pollution follows a similar pattern in Gurugram. As air quality deteriorates, civic officials call meetings, departments are asked to intensify inspections and enforcement drives gather pace. For a few days, the focus is on cleaning up the city. But the same problems return each year. So a question rises, “Why does Gurugram still lack a lasting solution to pollution?” The causes are visible on the roads. Broken surfaces, potholes and unpaved shoulders leave loose soil exposed to traffic. (HT)

The causes are visible on the roads. Broken surfaces, potholes and unpaved shoulders leave loose soil exposed to traffic. Construction debris is often left along streets, while many construction sites I pass during reporting have no green curtains to contain dust.

On October 14, a Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) inspection covering 104km of roads found 258 violations, including accumulated dust, construction waste, damaged footpaths and potholes. Of these, 174 were on roads maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and 84 on those under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

These are roads which falls under the jurisdiction of agencies that have repeatedly promised better maintenance and dust control. MCG has set a target of making 294 roads dust-free by December 31. Yet, earlier this month, HT reported that around 217km of the targeted 396km remained to be covered.

During reporting assignments across Gurugram, I find few stretches where I can travel without covering my face. On days I forget, dust triggers a dry cough and settles on my skin. Sanitation workers can also be seen dry-sweeping roads, a practice that can send dust back into the air.

Setting garbage on fire adds to the problem. Fire department data recorded 239 waste-fire incidents between January 1 and September 28. By October, officials had identified more than 300 spots linked to illegal garbage burning across Gurugram and Manesar. Residents continue to report burning waste and smoke from vacant plots, often saying action comes only after the damage is done.

The problem begins before the fires: waste accumulates when collection and disposal systems fail. Penalising those who burn it is necessary, but it cannot replace regular collection, surveillance and accountability for keeping dumping spots clear.

Industrial pollution is another concern. Ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants, which can generate dust, have repeatedly come under scrutiny. In August, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) said it had sealed 48 unauthorised RMC plants during enforcement drives in June and July, with 20 dismantled. In October, three more illegal plants were sealed in Ghamroj. MCG has set October 25 as the deadline to remove 31 RMC plants within its jurisdiction.

Repeated crackdowns also raise questions about how these plants continued operating without the required permissions and why routine monitoring did not prevent it.

Officials have issued instructions on mechanical sweeping, water sprinkling, construction-site inspections, scientific waste disposal and action against open burning. The Haryana environment minister has also called for weekly pollution-control reports. The question is whether these measures will change the conditions residents face on the roads.

Gurugram’s pollution cannot be addressed through a few weeks of heightened vigilance before winter. Existing instructions need to be put into practice. Otherwise, each pollution season will bring the same meetings and deadlines, while residents continue to wait for cleaner air.

Sampurna is a correspondent with HT Gurugram covering pollution, environment, health, GMDA, HSVP and crime.