2 workers trapped under several feet of mud pulled out alive in Sohna

Rescuers pulled out alive two daily wagers trapped under several feet of mud for almost an hour at Jakhopur in Sohna late on Wednesday, Haryana State Disaster Management Department officials said on Thursday.

Investigators said a cavity allowed the two to breathe. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The workers, Sanjeev Singh and Shobha Ram, were buried when loose soil dug out for laying fibre optics of a telecommunication firm collapsed. Police said that the two were at least six to 10 feet deep at the digging site when the mud collapsed on them. The soil was not barricaded and that is why it collapsed.

Mohit Sharma, a disaster management coordinator, said that the two remained buried for almost an hour before police and the fire department teams rushed to the scene. “...the first emergency call was received at about 7.30pm.”

Sharma said the two were miraculously pulled out alive after an hour-long effort and immediately rushed to a hospital in Sohna. “Both of them had not received any major injuries and began talking immediately after being pulled out.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the two were trapped deep inside and the trench was almost levelled with the mud. A heavy earth-moving machine was at the spot and was used to remove the mud. Investigators said a cavity allowed the two to breathe and remain conscious.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON