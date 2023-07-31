Residents seek extension of property tax deadline

Residents have written to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), seeking an extension of the July 31 deadline to pay their property tax, officials said.

Residents claimed the new property IDs had incorrect details, creating a faulty database.

Hundreds of residents have been complaining about the newly generated property IDs having incorrect details due to which they are facing difficulties in depositing their property tax. Residents said the MCG should resolve the problem first and demanded that the deadline to deposit property tax be extended to the end of August.

MCG officials said that they have received a number of complaints and officials of the property tax wing are working on the matter to ensure the issue is resolved at the earliest.

MCG officials said a property tax survey conducted by a private agency in January 2022, found that properties falling under the tax ambit increased from 307,000 to 514,000. The MCG created new property IDs based on the survey and then invited objections from residents. Residents claimed the new property IDs had incorrect details, creating a faulty database.

Baljeet Singh Rathee, president of DLF Qutub Enclave residents’ welfare association, said that the new property IDs fetch wrong details and information. “Until the IDs are not rectified, how will the residents pay their tax. An extension in the deadline will help all those who have been waiting for the corrections to take place. More than 700 residents are still waiting to get their IDs updated,” he said.

