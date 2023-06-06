One held for slapping pastor; makeshift church found shut in Gurugram

A makeshift church in Kherki Daula was found shut on Monday, a day after a pastor who was organising religious events there was allegedly abused and slapped by a group of right-wing activists, said Gurugram police.

Police said they have arrested one of the suspects responsible for assaulting the pastor and investigation is underway.

As per police, an investigating team had reached the spot to meet the complainant on Monday, but the makeshift church was found locked.

At least 15-20 suspects who claimed to have allegiance with a right-wing group, had reached the spot and allegedly abused, threatened and slapped the pastor while asking him to stop all religious activities from the makeshift church on Sunday.

On the basis of a complaint from the pastor, an FIR was registered against the suspects under Section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday, said police.

Investigators said the property belongs to a person from Kherki Daula which was taken on rent by another person from Delhi more than a year back and later it was developed into a shelter with CCTV surveillance. Afterwards, a pastor started visiting the place frequently to address gatherings, especially on Sundays and gave religious sermons, they said.

Police said a majority of those who attended the Sunday gatherings came from Gurugram and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile, Ajit Singh, the district president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), alleged that they had given an ultimatum to those involved in organising the religious events almost a fortnight back.

“We had asked them to wrap up their activities immediately and close the centre. We had come to know about the makeshift church almost a month back,” the VHP leader said, adding that such kind of covert religious activities that aim to convert people will not be tolerated.

Surender Singh, assistant commissioner of police, (Manesar), said one of the suspects who had abused and slapped the pastor was arrested from Mohammadpur village on Monday.

“Though he was not involved in assaulting the pastor, but he had supported the suspects. He disclosed a few names, and we are trying to nab them,” the ACP said.

ACP Singh further said, “Prima facie, it seems that the right-wing activists suspected religious conversions taking place inside the makeshift church”.

According to police, the organisers of the religious events came from Delhi while a few lived in the makeshift church itself.

