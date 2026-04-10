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Road safety infrastructure to undergo revamp on sector 1 to 23 stretches

GMDA has issued a ₹4.53-crore tender to enhance safety on key roads in Gurugram, including installing crash barriers and traffic guidance measures.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Abhishek Bhatia
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has issued a 4.53-crore tender to revamp safety infrastructure on key master roads in sectors 1 to 23, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said the tender was floated on April 8, and bids will be received online until April 21, following which a technical and financial evaluation will be conducted.

According to GMDA officials, the revamp aims to improve traffic safety and includes installing metal beam/steel portable crash barriers, bollards, plastic speed breakers, rumble strips, raised pavement markers (cat eyes), overhead road markers, and hazard marker signboards with retro-reflective sheeting on roads under the GMDA.

Officials said the tender was floated on April 8, and bids will be received online until April 21, following which a technical and financial evaluation will be conducted.

According to the tender document, available on the Haryana government website, around 5,000 median markers and road studs each, 2,000 metal beam crash barriers, 1,000 cat eyes and bollards each, and 720 warning signboards, among others, will be installed on GMDA roads over the next year.

The major arterial stretches between sectors 1 and 23 include Old/New Railway road, Civil Lines road, 23/23A, 18/19, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria, Udyog Vihar connecting corridors, 21/22 Dividing, and Basai roads.

Following this, GMDA approved two similar tenders in January 2026 for upgrading the master road dividing Sector 114 outer and the 51/52 dividing master roads with a six to eight-month completion time.

The district road safety committee also recommended traffic safety improvements on 145 accident-prone spots identified across Gurugram roads based on accident records from 2023 and 2024.The committee members inspected six corridors connecting to NH-48 on February 4, following which safety recommendations were submitted to the road owning agency, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

 
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